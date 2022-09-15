Cleanup underway after church vandalized

Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing vandalism left behind in the Old Jenny’s Creek Church.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing damage left behind in the Old Jenny’s Creek Church.

Worshippers like Wanda Messer say the church has felt more like a home for her family.

Messer says although the vandalism has been mostly cleaned up, the church will never be the same.

“I would never come in here again and clean without someone being here with me, because I do not feel safe,” Messer said.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the crime happened sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

As Messer and her family try to move forward, at the end of the day, Messer pleads for something like this to never happen again.

“Please, please don’t come into God’s house and do this again. If they come to the door right now and say, ‘I was the one who done it and want to pray,’ I’d go up there and pray with them,” Messer said.

