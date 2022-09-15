Calipari and Payne share laugh at Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner

The UK and UofL basketball coaches brought down the house with one exchange
John Calipari and Kenny Payne
John Calipari and Kenny Payne(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari and Kenny Payne spent a decade together on the UK basketball bench guiding the Wildcats to a national championship and four Final Four appearances.

In Louisville Wednesday night at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner, the two were together again had a laugh when UofL coach Kenny Payne said, “This is a basketball state. It’s the best of the best.”

When Coach Cal uttered the word “careful” which brought down the house.

Calipari was referencing his recent back-and-forth with UK football coach Mark Stoops about Kentucky being a “basketball school”.

Payne responded with, “I said state. I’m not getting into that!”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
The Hunters have lived under their carport for more than 40 days, but now look forward to their...
‘We’re gonna have our home back’: Family spends weeks living in carport after floods destroy home

Latest News

Kentucky Football Game Day: What to Know for 2022
Bryce Pugh named Player of the Week
Leslie County’s Bryce Pugh named Player of the Week after standout performance
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Kentucky men’s basketball to host Florida A&M in Unity Series
FILE: Members of the Big Blue Nation wait in front of Memorial Coliseum for tickets to the 2019...
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout