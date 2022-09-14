Warming trend on the way as sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in control yet again as we head through the rest of the day...and the rest of the week for that matter! Plenty of calm weather ahead as we see temperatures start to warm up.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More of the same that we’ve seen the past couple of nights with plenty of sunshine this evening turning into clear skies overnight. As lows dip back into the middle 50s, we will see some measure of patchy fog develop yet again overnight, but not quite as much as this morning.

Our warming trend really kicks into high gear as we head into the day on Thursday. High pressure scooting off to the east will lead to some slightly warmer air pushing into the region, though humidity still looks to stay in check. Highs will warm up back into the lower to middle 80s as we see just a few passing clouds in the afternoon. With the slightly muggier air, we’ll see lows at night fall back into the lower 60s, but still rather pleasant...barring the patchy fog.

Late Week and Beyond

It really is deja vu all over again as we close out the work week and head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine in place as temperatures slowly warm up. Sunshine continues into the afternoon on Friday as highs get back above average into the middle 80s. Humidity, while present, again stays in check with plenty of comfortable air in place for Friday night football, falling through the 70s and the 60s through the evening.

More of the same right on into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and warm highs back into the middle 80s both afternoons. We could see an increase in some passing clouds or some haze, but mostly, we are looking a-okay for the end of the week...in fact, we don’t even have a chance for rain in the forecast until early next week, and even then, it’s only a stray chance!

