Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, West Virginia State Police say.
Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, faces terroristic threats charges, troopers say.
Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette and the facility was closed as a precaution.
Asbury was taken into custody by troopers and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
He is being held in the Western Regional Jail under $75,000 bond.
