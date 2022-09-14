Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, West Virginia State Police say.

Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, faces terroristic threats charges, troopers say.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette and the facility was closed as a precaution.

Asbury was taken into custody by troopers and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

He is being held in the Western Regional Jail under $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.