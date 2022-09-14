Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.(University of Kentucky)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new insect may soon call Kentucky home, and it’s one we don’t want in the Bluegrass.

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.

“One of the side effects of their feeding is that they create is what’s called honeydew. It’s a sugary fecal material and it rains down on people that are underneath trees that are infested,” said Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky.

Originally from Asia, the insect started its U.S. invasion in Pennsylvania. The insect hasn’t quite made it to Kentucky, just yet.

“The closest infestations we have, to Kentucky, are up in Indiana,” said Larson.

The good news though is the pesky insect only likes certain crops.

“People that are growing Christmas Trees and some of these other types of specialty crops. It’s not going to be a problem for our corn producers or our cattle producers,” said Larson.

If you find the spotted lantern fly in your backyard, Larson says to take a picture of it, report it, and then kill it. Send your spotted lanternfly reports, including pictures to reportapest@uky.edu.

A new insect may soon call Kentucky home, and it’s one we don’t want in the Bluegrass.
A new insect may soon call Kentucky home, and it’s one we don’t want in the Bluegrass.(USDA)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
Logan S. Reed
Police name person of interest in Lee Co. death investigation
Neighborhoods surrounding Squabble Creek were hit hard. If homes weren’t washed away, water got...
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down...
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth
Black Gold Festival
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
Breathitt County native
Breathitt County native creating Harvard organization for Appalachian Students
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment