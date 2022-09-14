Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom.

The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.

Trooper Ball and Trooper Combs entered the home and were directed to the bathroom.

In the citation, Ball stated he announced himself as state police and the woman told him to kick in the door.

Ball wrote that after several attempts of kicking on the door while Coleman had his back to it, he asked the woman if Coleman still had a gun and she said no.

The troopers eventually got into the bathroom, and Coleman was taken into custody.

The citation states the woman told the troopers that Coleman hit her in the mouth with the gun barrel and threatened to kill a child.

Ball noted drugs were found inside the bathroom, but the woman said they belonged to Coleman.

Coleman was arrested on numerous charges including first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and several drug-related charges.

