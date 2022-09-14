Pike County Libraries hosts Fairy Tea Party on Pikeville Story Trail

Children got a chance to meet the fairy queen, build a fairy house, have a tea party, and read a good book.
Children got a chance to meet the fairy queen, build a fairy house, have a tea party, and read a good book.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Story Trail at Bob Amos Park helps families get out of the house, enjoy nature, and read a good book.

On Tuesday, July 13, families of fairies and gnomes came out to enjoy a new story, have a tea party, and meet the fairy queen.

This was the first event the trail has hosted since its grand opening, but Pike County Libraries Program Coordinator Maggie Salisbury says they have plenty of events planned for the future.

“We’re thrilled that this is our first big event at the story trail, but we’ve got some more fun stuff coming up for Halloween and Christmas,” said Salisbury. “In December we’ll have a Christmas story, we’ll have Santa at the end of the trail, and we’ll have hot chocolate halfway through.”

Salisbury added that you can find a full list of events for the Pike County Libraries as well as Pikeville’s Story Trail on its Facebook page.

