Picture perfect weather with pleasant temps continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly start, it is going to be another day in paradise across the mountains. Get out and enjoy it. It won’t be long before we are reminded of what season we are still in for a few days.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog is again possible this morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s for the most part. Like yesterday, some 40s are possible in sheltered valleys. Sunshine quickly takes over and our fall preview continues. Highs will top out in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Clear skies tonight with some fog possible late will take us back down into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

The Black Gold Festival in Hazard starts on Thursday and the forecast looks amazing. Highs will top out near or just above the 80-degree mark with dewpoints continuing to stay low all the way into the weekend. Friday night and Saturday football games look pretty good too. Unfortunately, the temperatures will start to climb a little bit. Highs both days look to climb back into the mid-80s, so it will be warmer in the direct sunlight. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you plan on being outside quite a bit in the coming days. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s all three nights.

Sunday still looks nice but the upward temperature trend looks to kick in. We will move back toward the upper 80s and arrive there early next week for a few days. Some models have us approaching the 90-degree mark just before fall officially starts next Thursday night at 9:03. Lows will still be fairly comfortable staying in the low to mid-60s.

The latest run of the GFS is hinting at some spotty showers late Monday and into early Tuesday, but right now, it is the only long-range model that has anything, so we’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted. Keep enjoying the sunshine for now!

