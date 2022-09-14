NTSB releases report on deadly Ky. pipeline explosion

The explosion leveled part of the Indian Camp Mobile Home Park. One woman was killed and six others were injured.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal regulators have identified what’s to blame for a deadly gas pipeline explosion in central Kentucky three years ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a combination of factors caused the explosion in Lincoln County on August 1, 2019.

It leveled part of the Indian Camp Mobile Home Park.

One woman was killed and six others were injured.

In its official report, the NTSB pointed to a manufacturing defect in the pipe and ineffective protection from corrosion, as part of the problem.

They also said the pipeline operator, Enbridge, did not accurately assess the pipeline’s integrity or the risks to it.

