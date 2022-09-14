Madison County officials searching for escaped inmate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Daniel Diles escaped from custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants, and was barefoot.

Diles is currently wanted for escape 2nd degree.

Anyone with information on where Diles might be is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 623-1511 or the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

