Leslie County’s Bryce Pugh named Player of the Week after standout performance

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Eagles’ first win of 2022, Bryce Pugh made his presence known with 15 tackles, 3 defensive sacks and a fumble recovery.

“He plays that way every Friday night, but Friday night he made it happen,” said Leslie County head coach Eddie Melton.

The junior linebacker credited his performance with hard work in the offseason.

“We spent a lot of time in the weight room getting ready, getting excited for the team,” said Pugh “We’re just ready to go play ball.”

Leslie County will resume play on September 23, debuting a new turf field.

