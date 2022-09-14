Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario

The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989....
The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County.

The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

Through a mandate from Congress, exercises like this have taken place on at least an annual basis. Every year there’s a plan put into action to prepare for the worst-case scenario. The exercise is part of a local, state and federal partnership.

“Test our plan, our procedures, to be sure what is written, that we follow that. And we have the successful outcome that we expect. And if don’t, we utilize that to improve from there,” said Dustin Hines, Madison County Emergency Management.

Seven different locations, from the madison County EOC to nursing homes and the hospital were part of the exercise. Even Jacobson Park was a location, where decontamination tents were set up for first responders to help people, essentially actors playing the part of chemical victims.

About 40 people from 11 different counties participated in the program in Madison County on Wednesday.

The chemical weapons at Blue Grass Army Depot were ordered to be destroyed in 1985 but the process only started more recently. The last of them are scheduled to be destroyed by September 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
Logan S. Reed
Police name person of interest in Lee Co. death investigation
Neighborhoods surrounding Squabble Creek were hit hard. If homes weren’t washed away, water got...
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down...
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth
Black Gold Festival
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
Breathitt County native
Breathitt County native creating Harvard organization for Appalachian Students
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment