Hatfield & McCoy Heritage Days set to kick off for first time since 2019

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hatfield and McCoy Heritage Days is an annual event that celebrates and remembers the history and heritage of the region, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. From Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18, Heritage Days is set to kick off once again.

Starting with Main Street Live in downtown Pikeville on Friday, several events will be held throughout Saturday and Sunday at historic feud sites and includes several special presentations. The most spectacular of which is the donation of a historic autopsy never before revealed to the public.

“The presenting of Cap Hatfield’s autopsy will be at the Big Sandy Heritage Museum on Saturday morning,” said Pike County Tourism CVB Executive Director Tony Tackett.

Although this is a celebration, it is also a homecoming for the descendants of both families, many of which are traveling from across the country.

“That’s truly what it’s all about, not only celebrating but fellowship,” said Tackett, “Not only fellowship but remembering the past.”

Tackett added that the event is also for the families to meet and plan out the next year’s Heritage Days, but the pandemic has made things a bit more difficult.

“The last two years have really, I don’t want to use the word complicated, but set us aside,” said Tackett, “So we have time to make up, and that is this year, it’s making up time.”

Tackett also said it is important for folks throughout the region to come out and celebrate and learn a bit about the region’s history from direct descendants of both sides.

“Get to know your own history in your own backyard, understand it a little bit more than what you would have in school,” said Tackett. “Dive into it, know where you came from, and know the ingredients that life has given you.”

Tackett added that, if you’re interested in this weekend’s events, give the Pike County Tourism office a call at (606) 432-5063 or you can visit the Pike County Tourism website or Facebook page.

