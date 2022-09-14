Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced that people affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in late July have until September 28 to apply for aid.

They said they have done their best to reach as many people as possible, and while the application window is closing, that does not mean they are leaving the region.

”We’re here for the long run. We’re not here until just two weeks from now and all of the sudden we’re just going to pull up and leave the day that registration ends,” said media relations specialist for FEMA, Nate Custer. “We’ve got all these cases to follow through on and that’s a very complex and involved recovery. It’s going to go on for many months.”

If you have already applied for FEMA and have not heard back or still have questions regarding your aid, you can call FEMA (800) 621-3362.

