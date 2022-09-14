Creative cooking classes offered to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new cooking class series called “Creative Cooking in an Emergency” was created by Lorie Adams with the Knott County Extension Service.

Adams held her first class on Wednesday, teaching people living in camper communities tips and tricks to stay healthy during this time.

“They don’t have the best kind of circumstances to cook in and so I wanted to focus on food safety and being able to cook a good dinner still for their family,” said Adams.

She taught how to properly pack a cooler since refrigeration space is minimal, and she shared a healthy recipe.

“We are going to get to actually make salsa that has cucumber, beans, corn in it,” she said. “Every time I’ve ever made it the kids love it so, I’m really excited to share it with them. Something that is really good cold and chilled.”

If you missed the class on Wednesday, the same class will be taught again on Thursday, September 15, at Carr Fork Campground at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
Logan S. Reed
Police name person of interest in Lee Co. death investigation
Neighborhoods surrounding Squabble Creek were hit hard. If homes weren’t washed away, water got...
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

fema
Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th
BESHEAR COVID
New ‘Bivalent’ Covid-19 booster rolling out across the state
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down...
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth