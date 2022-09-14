Creative cooking classes offered to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new cooking class series called “Creative Cooking in an Emergency” was created by Lorie Adams with the Knott County Extension Service.

Adams held her first class on Wednesday, teaching people living in camper communities tips and tricks to stay healthy during this time.

“They don’t have the best kind of circumstances to cook in and so I wanted to focus on food safety and being able to cook a good dinner still for their family,” said Adams.

She taught how to properly pack a cooler since refrigeration space is minimal, and she shared a healthy recipe.

“We are going to get to actually make salsa that has cucumber, beans, corn in it,” she said. “Every time I’ve ever made it the kids love it so, I’m really excited to share it with them. Something that is really good cold and chilled.”

If you missed the class on Wednesday, the same class will be taught again on Thursday, September 15, at Carr Fork Campground at 1 p.m.

