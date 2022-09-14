Breathitt County native creating Harvard organization for Appalachian Students

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiming to provide a sense of community for Appalachian students, one Breathitt County native and Harvard student is in the process of creating a campus organization for Appalachians.

Harvard College sophomore and government major Cameron Snowden founded the Harvard College Appalachian Student Association (HAPPSA) along with three students who are from the Appalachian region: Dylan Wilson from Middlesboro, KY, Silas Riley of West Virginia and Grayson Martin of Virginia.

Although the students are still working to become formally recognized by the university, Snowden said he hopes the organization can help dissolve any stigmas surrounding Appalachian people.

“A lot of people who aren’t from the region don’t get it,” said Snowden. “They either don’t understand how people can have a regional identity like an Appalachian identity or why it would be important. So, it feels great to be able to educate people and to change some people’s perspectives regarding some prior conceptions they may have on Appalachian people.”

Snowden said he and the other members also plan to visit schools across the Appalachian region to let students know that attending Harvard or another Ivy League school can become a reality for them, too.

