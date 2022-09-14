Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday.

“This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”

With Knott and Letcher Counties cancelling their festivals due to flood damage, those with the Black Gold committee wanted to help those communities through the festival.

“We have offered them, both festivals, to come if they have any fundraising opportunities they want to do, that they can do that during our festival,” said Feltner. “We would love to have them a part of us, maybe make them feel like they were having a festival for a little while.”

WellCare will be sponsoring free health care screenings at the festival. There will also be free hearing and vision services available.

“This is all gonna be under one roof,” said Feltner. “So, you don’t have to go to several other places, you can go visit them all at one place, go to crafts, then go to eat at the same time.”

Feltner said there will be more craft vendors, more businesses set up and a big musical line up this year.

“You’ll see more food booths, probably fifty or more commercial or little boutique booths on main street. Our craft tent is full this year. a hundred and fifty foot tent and its full of crafts, so we’re very proud of that.”

The festival will kick off Thursday and conclude Saturday night in downtown Hazard.

