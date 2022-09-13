Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business

Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release.

Deputies say the business is located along state Route 152 near the Cabell-Wayne County line.

Thompson said Ticknor admitted to embezzling money from the business, and investigators collected $780 of the embezzled funds from the suspect.

Ticknor was not in custody Monday night in the state regional jail system, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
Kentucky State Police
KSP identifies human remains found in burned building

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Fall feel: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures continue across the region
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - September 12, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - September 12, 2022
Dolly Parton reaches out to Bowling Green resident
Dolly Parton reaches out to Bowling Green resident
Ryan Quarles - 11:00 p.m.
Ryan Quarles - 11:00 p.m.