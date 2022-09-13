Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder.
Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”
The pair pulled a knife on a man and told him he was going to be killed, according to police.
Hubbard and Honeycutt were arrested on Monday and charged with the following:
- Assault – 1st degree.
- Unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree.
- Attempted murder – 1st degree.
- Cultivating Marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense,
- Prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense.
They were both taken to the Knox County Detention Center and are being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition is not known.
