Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder

Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder(Knox Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder.

Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”

The pair pulled a knife on a man and told him he was going to be killed, according to police.

Hubbard and Honeycutt were arrested on Monday and charged with the following:

  • Assault – 1st degree.
  • Unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree.
  • Attempted murder – 1st degree.
  • Cultivating Marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense,
  • Prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense.

They were both taken to the Knox County Detention Center and are being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition is not known.

