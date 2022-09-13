Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder.

Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”

The pair pulled a knife on a man and told him he was going to be killed, according to police.

Hubbard and Honeycutt were arrested on Monday and charged with the following:

Assault – 1st degree.

Unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree.

Attempted murder – 1st degree.

Cultivating Marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense,

Prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense.

They were both taken to the Knox County Detention Center and are being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition is not known.

