Students, staff remember school employee who died in crash

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For students at Floyd Central High School, lunch has been a time many look forward to.

“She definitely made the lunch room a happier place,” Karli Rose, a senior at Floyd Central High School, said.

Whether it’s singing “Happy Birthday” in her native language of Korean, or welcoming students and staff with a big “good morning” to start the day-- Sok Su Snyder, who worked as a cafeteria employee for 31 years, made it a goal each day to make everyone around her feel loved and appreciated.

“Sue didn’t come to work every day, she came to where she loved to be. She loved her kids. She loved being here with us because we were her family,” Principal Greta Thornsberry said.

A family torn apart unexpectedly after Snyder was involved in a deadly crash while on her way to school Monday morning.

It happened at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road in the Martin community.

Troopers say she was trying to turn onto state Route 80 when her car crossed the east bound lane and hit a car driving the opposite direction.

“She’s gonna leave a hole in the school and a hole in our community that can’t be filled,” Dale Pack, Chief Nutrition Officer for Floyd County Schools, said.

Although Snyder’s death is a missing piece that leaves a significant void, her positive energy and love for her students and staff will carry on forever.

