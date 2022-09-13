Sen. Rand Paul endorsed by Ky. State Fraternal Order of Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police announced their endorsement of Sen. Rand Paul on Monday morning.

Paul, who is up for reelection to the U.S. Senate this November, received the official endorsement during a visit to Louisville.

The Vice President of the FOP, Ryan Straw, shared that Paul has been a friend of the police for a while.

Straw said the organization has enjoyed working with him to help not only the commonwealth’s police, but the nation’s police as well.

”I think most reform and most oversight of the police should be done locally,” Paul said. “Police departments have always been almost entirely funded and run by cities and states and under state law. Now, after Breonna Taylor, I did introduce legislation to get rid of ‘no knock raids.’ I introduced the legislation called the Justice for Breonna Taylor (Act.) But there’s a difference between trying to change policy and accusing the police of doing bad things.”

Paul will be facing Democrat Charles Booker in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.