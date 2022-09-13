People living in tents following flood worry about colder weather

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, there are still several families living in tents and pop-up campers in the impacted counties.

Organizations like the Hazel Green Food project have spent their time donating food and supplies, but with colder weather on the way, some families are worried about how they will brave the cold if they do not receive housing assistance soon.

“It’s been rough, especially since its starting to get colder,” said Kenneth Hurt, who has been living in a tent with his wife and son after their home was destroyed. “You can’t put no heat or nothing in them tents, and the youngin’s going to school. It’s hard on him.”

Al Johnson, a volunteer with the Hazel Green Food Project said it has been heartbreaking to serve people who are still without homes.

”I can’t even imagine people having to spend a winter with no home,” said Johnson. “I know there are people that have been homeless for a long time, but these people here have lost everything that they’ve ever had in the flood, and they deserve better than what they’re getting.”

Johnson said he hopes people can open their hearts to help those who are still homeless. He added people can donate blankets, heaters or other items to help people stay warm to the Hazel Green Food Project.

