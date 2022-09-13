Missing Pike County woman found safe
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Drema Gibson has been found and is safe.
Original Story:
Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman.
Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson.
She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city limits. We are told she was wearing a red Louisville shirt and blue jeans.
If you see her or have any information about her disappearance, please call 606-437-5111.
