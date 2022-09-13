Missing Pike County woman found safe

Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Drema Gibson has been found and is safe.

Original Story:

Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson.

She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city limits. We are told she was wearing a red Louisville shirt and blue jeans.

If you see her or have any information about her disappearance, please call 606-437-5111.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
Kentucky State Police
KSP identifies human remains found in burned building

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Fall feel: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures continue across the region
WYMT News App
Having trouble loading the WYMT news app? Here is one tip you can try
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Dolly Parton reaches out to Bowling Green resident
Dolly Parton reaches out to Bowling Green resident