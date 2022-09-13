Missing Pike County woman found safe

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Drema Gibson has been found and is safe.

Original Story:

Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson.

She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city limits. We are told she was wearing a red Louisville shirt and blue jeans.

If you see her or have any information about her disappearance, please call 606-437-5111.

