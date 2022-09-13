Man behind violent Rockcastle County home invasion found, arrested

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested.

Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February.

Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.

KSP announced Lamb’s arrest Tuesday in a news release.

He was found in Rockcastle County. He faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary and assault.

Lamb was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

