Man behind violent Rockcastle County home invasion found, arrested
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested.
Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February.
Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.
KSP announced Lamb’s arrest Tuesday in a news release.
He was found in Rockcastle County. He faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary and assault.
Lamb was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
