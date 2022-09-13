Long-term flood recovery committees start in various counties

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Various counties across the region have begun implementing long-term flood recovery plans, understanding cleanup could take years.

“The way the committees work is that the community as a whole commits to taking on various responsibilities to help rebuild houses, emotional health for people,” said Bailey Richards, the downtown Hazard coordinator.

The committees focus on six main categories: Case management, donations, volunteers, financial management, construction and social emotional wellbeing.

“That’s the six pieces, and the community already has a lot of those resources. It’s just committing to working with the people that have been effected by this through that,” Richards said.

She added that nonprofits, churches and other organizations will have a huge part in this effort.

“They will select a committee chair that will call meetings. There will be case managers that will work with various organizations that are disaster case managers specifically that will go out find all of the people that were effected, figure out what those needs are, bring those needs back to the committee and get them connected to all those different community resources,” Richards said.

The first meeting for the Perry County group meeting was held Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.