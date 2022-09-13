Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The coroner identified the victim as Doricky Harris, 22.

Police said they do not have any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. pic.twitter.com/UxCdW7AKSQ — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 13, 2022

Lexington police say a man has been shot here.



This is the second shooting in this area since Saturday night. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 13, 2022

