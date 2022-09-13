Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening.
Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot.
When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The coroner identified the victim as Doricky Harris, 22.
Police said they do not have any information on a suspect.
