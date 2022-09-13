Issues and Answers: Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Steve Hensley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Auditor of Public Accounts and Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Mike Harmon.

Harmon talks about the campaign for Governor and the crowded field in the race so far a little more than one year from the general election.

