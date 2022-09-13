Having trouble loading the WYMT news app? Make sure you have the latest version of your phone’s operating system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may have noticed our WYMT news app updated this weekend. Unfortunately, once it did, users soon found out they couldn’t open it.

Our technical team has managed to get it repaired for the moment by removing what was causing the glitch. We know how much many of you rely on the app for the latest news updates.

You will need to update to the newest operating system for your device. After that, you may be prompted to update your news app to the latest version.

We also encourage you to continue to visit our website. You can always watch our live newscasts there as well. You can also download the WYMT app on your streaming devices to watch that way.

We thank you for your patience.

