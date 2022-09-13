Having trouble loading the WYMT news app? Here is one tip you can try

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may have noticed our WYMT news app updated this weekend. Unfortunately, once it did, users soon found out they couldn’t open it.

Our technical team is aware of the issue and is working quickly to get it repaired. We know how much many of you rely on the app for the latest news updates.

One thing you can try that has worked for some users in the last few hours is deleting the app and re-installing it.

In the meantime, we encourage you to continue to visit our website. You can always watch our live newscasts there as well. You can also download the WYMT app on your streaming devices to watch that way.

We thank you for your patience.

