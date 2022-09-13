Flood death count increases to 40, Gove. Andy Beshear announces

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40.

“Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”

We will update this story as we get more information.

