Fall feel: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures continue across the region

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You might need to grab those jackets on the way out the door this morning! It’s a little chilly! The sun will warm things up quite nicely later.

Today and Tonight

The forecast for your Tuesday can be summed up in one word: Perfect. After starting out in the 50s, and maybe even some upper 40s in the sheltered valleys, we will see the sunshine warm us up to one of my favorite country songs, “Sunny and 75″. Dewpoints will stay in the 50s and we get rid of the air you can wear for the foreseeable future. I love this kind of weather.

Tonight, we will fall back into the low to mid-50s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

There are no rain chances in sight all the way into next week, at least with the latest model runs. Abundant sunshine is the name of the game. Dewpoints look to stay low all the way through the weekend, but the air temperatures will start to go up. We’ll see upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday and mid to maybe even upper 80s by early next week. It might get a little toasty at times in the sun this weekend, even without the muggy feel.

Clear skies at night keep us in the 50s and low 60s all the way into next week.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
Kentucky State Police
KSP identifies human remains found in burned building

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 12, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 12, 2022
Sunny skies
Cold front equals better weather ahead
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more gloomy day before sunshine takes over
WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers and storms possible to close out the weekend, drier air returns for the work week