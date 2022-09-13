Fall feel: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures continue across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You might need to grab those jackets on the way out the door this morning! It’s a little chilly! The sun will warm things up quite nicely later.

Today and Tonight

The forecast for your Tuesday can be summed up in one word: Perfect. After starting out in the 50s, and maybe even some upper 40s in the sheltered valleys, we will see the sunshine warm us up to one of my favorite country songs, “Sunny and 75″. Dewpoints will stay in the 50s and we get rid of the air you can wear for the foreseeable future. I love this kind of weather.

Tonight, we will fall back into the low to mid-50s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

There are no rain chances in sight all the way into next week, at least with the latest model runs. Abundant sunshine is the name of the game. Dewpoints look to stay low all the way through the weekend, but the air temperatures will start to go up. We’ll see upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday and mid to maybe even upper 80s by early next week. It might get a little toasty at times in the sun this weekend, even without the muggy feel.

Clear skies at night keep us in the 50s and low 60s all the way into next week.

Enjoy the sunshine!

