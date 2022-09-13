Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July.

The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley.

To be eligible, residents must have been awarded initial rental assistance and must have used it as intended. The initial award covered two months.

To request an application, contact FEMA at (800) 621-3362.

Homeowners and renters who haven’t applied for disaster assistance can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call FEMA or use the FEMA mobile app.

