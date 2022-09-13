‘Cast No Stones’: New ministry to help Neon neighbors in need

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a Thanksgiving meal with an abundant amount of leftovers, Ed and Donna Taylor decided to give back to the people in their community.

“We had styrofoam trays, and we just made dinners. And then we started driving around and giving out dinners,” said Ed.

From there, a seed was planted for a non-profit, with a mission to feed those in need. Taking a people-first, no shame philosophy, Taylor said he hopes to be able to reach people without ostracizing or embarrassing them.

“The object of this ministry is not to tell people what they’ve done right or what they’ve done wrong, or even offer advice; it’s just to feed them,” said Taylor. “Hungry is hungry, you know, no matter what situation you’re in.”

That seed sprouted something new when the floodwaters from late July poured through the town of Fleming-Neon, making the needs more obvious than ever. Seeing the many people coming into the nearby communities to help was heartwarming for the Taylors, but they noticed a need that was not being addressed: those who could not make the drive.

“Our original mission statement was going to say, ‘feed the homeless.’ You know, but then it, you know, when the flood hit it was, ‘feed the needy,’” he said. “The demand was so great, you know. A lot of these people that was just trying to bring it in and store it up didn’t have time to drive the hollers.”

That is why Cast No Stones Ministries, currently operating out of the Taylors’ garage as they await official nonprofit status, is now focused on being the middle man, bringing in food donations to meet people where they are.

“Just be there. Just give ‘em something to eat and be there,” he said.

While he hopes to see the ministry grow in the future, with a physical location and more outreaches like a routine hot meals program, Taylor feels blessed to be fortunate enough to reach the people and places God has put on his path.

“People, if they want to complain about no power- they want to complain about no water? Drive around to where people ain’t got no power, no water, and no house,” he said. “We was without water, but we went old fashion. We put out some totes under the gutters and caught rainwater. But we were blessed. We had a roof that the rainwater could run off of.”

He said he has noticed more unhoused people in the weeks following the flood than he ever expected and it is only an extension of the concerns present in the already food insecure, rural area he calls home.

Taylor said he hopes more people in the community will begin reaching out, as he makes partnerships with other agencies and nonprofits to help bring his neighbors the things they need. To donate non-perishable items or anonymously place a person on the mission’s radar, visit its Facebook page.

