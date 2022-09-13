Buckhorn School meets in different building while repairs made after flood damage

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in the City of Buckhorn have been back in the classroom for a week now.

The area was one of the hardest hit by the July flooding. The floodwaters devastated a number of schools.

Students are now meeting in another school, while repairs are being made to Buckhorn’s building. The more than 300 Buckhorn School students are now at AB Combs, 27 miles away.

Superintendent Jeffrey Jett said renovating Buckhorn School will take about a year.

Water from Squabble Creek rushed into the school carrying debris and mud with it. However, Jett said the damage was not past the point of repair.

Jett and other school officials believe the process will take almost a year because of issues with the supply chain, such as electrical and other equipment.

Jett said there have not been a lot of transportation issues, as far as transporting students to the school in Hazard, because about 40% of their students live closer to that school anyway.

Another school heavily damaged in Perry County was Robinson Elementary. Students are also temporarily attending AB Combs School until Robinson can be repaired and cleaned.

