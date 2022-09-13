Beautiful weather continues through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A bit gloomy yesterday, but the clouds are long gone, and we are back to absolutely beautiful conditions as we head through the rest of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Absolutely beautiful weather as our fall preview continues through this evening. High pressure is in place, meaning cool weather and comfortable humidity as we head through tonight. As cold air continues to filter in, we’re going to have to watch the potential for some patchy dense fog around the region. So, leave a little extra time out there tonight and early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, some very comfortable weather on the way tonight, mostly clear skies with lows down into the lower 50s.

Another beautiful day on the way for Wednesday after our fog burns off, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures a touch warmer but still below average with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80º. The beautiful weather continues overnight as well with mostly clear skies, as we fall back into the lower 50s. Just have to watch for that patchy fog once more.

Late Week and Beyond

Not too many differences expected from early this week with high pressure remaining in place, just scooting off to the east a bit. This means the sunshine will continue Thursday and beyond as temperatures slowly warm back above average.

Sunshine continues on Thursday with highs back into the lower 80s. We’re back in the middle 80s as we head for Friday and the weekend. While our airmass looks to get just a touch muggier, we’re still more than comfortable as lows at night still fall into the middle and upper 50s. Perhaps the best stretch of weather we have seen in some time!

