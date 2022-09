HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kaley Hall.

Kaley Graduated from Harlan County High School, where she had a 3.97 GPA.

While in high school, Kaley was able to maintain a part-time job and keep her GPA up despite virtual learning.

Congratulations, Kaley!

