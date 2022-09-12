Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person has died following an early morning crash in Floyd County.

The coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT the victim was a woman identified as Sok Snyder, 73.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the crash involved two cars at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road on KY 80.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment

Latest News

School bus crashes into utility pole in Wayne County, West Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department Facebook
Suspect in custody following late August shooting in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
Derek VanWormer
Update: Golden Alert for missing man canceled