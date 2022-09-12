Update: Golden Alert for missing man canceled

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say the Golden Alert was canceled Friday night.

We do not know the current status of Derek VanWormer.

Original Story 9/9/2022:

The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning.

Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning.

He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple tattoos.

VanWormer was last seen wearing a blue shirt with red stripes across it with navy blue athletic shorts and gray tennis shoes.

His last known location was at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or 606-678-5008.

