UK offering new COVID-19 boosters to campus community

Starting Monday, the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available, by appointment only, for the...
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky students and staff can now get a brand new COVID-19 booster.

Starting Monday, the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available, by appointment only, for the campus community. UK officials hope they’ll have the same kind of engagement as they saw with the initial COVID-19 shots.

UK HealthCare officials say the new booster shots could be a game changer heading into the fall and winter months and they want to make sure that they have these available to students and staff members.

”We know headed into fall’s cold and flu season that these new bivalent vaccines are going to be important to keeping our community healthy and safe,” said Hannah Simms, Executive Director of UK Health Corps.

That’s something UK officials have pushed throughout the pandemic - healthy, and safe learning environment.

Now, the goal is to learn to live with COVID-19 and they say these boosters will do just that.

“What these are, are new versions of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been engineered to attack multiple strands of the COVID-19 virus,” Simms said.

UK officials say any member of the campus community, students, faculty and staff, can get one of the shots at the Bluebox Theatre, so long as they are eligible.

These boosters are for anyone 12 and up, who are at least two months removed from their last COVID-19 shot.

University officials say if you come and get a shot on campus you can get a campus meal card as an incentive.

If you are a member of the campus community you can go online and sign up for an appointment now. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m - 4 p.m.

Anyone who comes out can also receive their flu shot.

