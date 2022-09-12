Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

Travel trailers arrive in eastern Kentucky
Travel trailers arrive in eastern Kentucky(Gov. Beshear)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - David Stephens, his 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter are staying in a travel trailer after floodwaters engulfed their Eastern Kentucky home in late July.

The children romp and play while Stephens worries about the future.

They’re at a state park campground, where trailers have become temporary homes for families trying to figure out how and where to rebuild.

Some are waiting for government checks to help them rebuild. Others have their money but are stuck on waiting lists for carpenters.

About 300 people have moved into 100 trailers at various sites, but area state parks are still housing more than 340 people left homeless by the historic flooding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home

Latest News

Cocktails for Cancer
‘Cocktails for Cancer’ to be held for cancer research, flood relief
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a trooper-involved shooting that left three people dead...
Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting
Chris Rodriguez to be available for UK against Ole Miss