Top 5 Plays - September 12, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week four of the high school football season was jam-packed with impressive plays across the region.

No. 5 - Leslie County’s Wyatt Hensley interception

No. 4 - Paintsville’s Harris Phelps breaks away for a huge run

No. 3 - South Laurel’s Hunter Bundy takes a pass for 70+ yards to score

No. 2 - Pulaski County’s Chandler Godby picks off the Corbin pass and returns for a touchdown

No. 1 - Perry Central blocks a field goal to win at the last second in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - September 12, 2022
UK's Jordan Wright is back after missing the Wildcats' season opener against Miami.
Kickoff set for Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois
Dane Key UK defeats Florida 26-16 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Dane Key and Jordan Wright receive SEC weekly honors
Stoops: Chris Rodriguez to be available for UK against Ole Miss