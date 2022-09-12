Top 5 Plays - September 12, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week four of the high school football season was jam-packed with impressive plays across the region.

No. 5 - Leslie County’s Wyatt Hensley interception

No. 4 - Paintsville’s Harris Phelps breaks away for a huge run

No. 3 - South Laurel’s Hunter Bundy takes a pass for 70+ yards to score

No. 2 - Pulaski County’s Chandler Godby picks off the Corbin pass and returns for a touchdown

No. 1 - Perry Central blocks a field goal to win at the last second in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.