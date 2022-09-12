Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges

CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.

Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later, records showed, The Associated Press reports. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

CBS affiliate, WHNT, reports he was booked at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. A bond amount was not listed.

Don Murry Grubbs, a spokesman for the band, said he was aware of the incident but Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago and went on to sell more than 70 million albums — releasing dozens of hits including “Dixieland Delight,” “My Home’s in Alabama” and “Tennessee River.” The act was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

The group said it was retiring from the road and staged a farewell tour in 2007, but has since returned to performing. It staged a 50th anniversary tour in 2019.

