Suspect in custody following late August shooting in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - 9/12/2022 Update: Police have identified and captured the suspect in a shooting back in August in Breathitt County.

On August 25th, Jackson Police took out an arrest warrant on Roy Fugate for the incident in question.

On Saturday night, JPD officers along with Constable Ronnie Begley took Fugate into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Detention Center in Hazard. Jail officials tell WYMT he is charged with burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, two counts of criminal mischief and violation of an EPO/DVO.

Original Story 8/24/2022:

An early morning fire alarm call turned into a crime scene for first responders in one Eastern Kentucky county.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson Fire Department members were called to a building on Main Street. When they arrived, firefighters found one man had been shot.

When Jackson Police officers arrived, the fire crew and the victim were in a secure location and the victim was already being treated.

Officers cleared the home and the surrounding area and found the suspect had taken off on foot.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and police did not find anyone else who was injured.

Police say they know who the suspect is and they are looking for them now. They did not identify the victim or the suspect.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call JPD at 606-666-2424 and ask for Captain Elvis Noble. You can remain anonymous.

