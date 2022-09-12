Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find “large amount of drugs” in his home

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing some serious charges after deputies find a substantial amount of drugs in his home.

Just before 9:30 Saturday night, four Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a federal arrest warrant on Joshua Gregory.

When deputies searched the home on Spann Hill Kelly Lane Road on a separate search warrant, they found more than 95 grams of suspected meth, more than 14 grams of suspected black tar heroin, about one gram of suspected fentanyl, several substances police couldn’t immediately identify, along with about 103 grams of marijuana and two sets of digital scales.

Police say all of the above items were found inside a hidden compartment in the garage. The items will be sent to the Kentucky State Police lab for testing and identification.

