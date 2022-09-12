Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment

Latest News

Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home
MGN
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash