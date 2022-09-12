Several taken to hospital following school bus crash in Wayne County, West Virginia

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson and Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ) - 11 a.m. Update: Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander told WSAZ he learned of the crash Monday morning after a report two schools did not have power.

Alexander says it was a mixture of Fort Gay Elementary students and Tolsia High School students onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Several were taken to the hospital.

Original Story: Crews are working a crash involving a school bus in Wayne County, West Virginia.

911 dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ that a bus driver lost control along Mill Creek Road and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.

Students were onboard at the time of the accident.

Dispatchers say injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are on scene.

We are working to learn more and will bring it to you once we get it.

