School bus crashes into utility pole in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ) - Crews are working a crash involving a school bus in Wayne County, West Virginia.

911 dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ that a bus driver lost control along Mill Creek Road and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.

Students were onboard at the time of the accident.

Dispatchers say injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are on scene.

We are working to learn more and will bring it to you once we get it.

