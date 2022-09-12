Police searching for missing woman in Pike County

Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson.

She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city limits. We are told she was wearing a red Louisville shirt and blue jeans.

If you see her or have any information about her disappearance, please call 606-437-5111.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, right, watches his players dance in celebration after defeating...
AP Poll: Cats up to No. 9 after historic game

Latest News

Derek VanWormer
Update: Golden Alert for missing man canceled
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more gloomy day before sunshine takes over
WYMT
Having trouble loading the WYMT news app? We are working on the issue
UK WBB player signing autograph
UK Women’s Basketball team gives away shoes, books in EKY