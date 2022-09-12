Peoples Bank donates more than $20,000 to flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More donations are coming in for flood relief to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Peoples Bank donated a check worth $21,656 to the organization last week.

The bank matched the first $10,000 donated by the public. $11,656 were donated at Peoples Bank branches.

“Peoples Bank is proud to be part of Eastern Kentucky and look forward to being here for years to come,” company officials said.

If you would like to donate to the organization you can click here.

