One more gloomy day before sunshine takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some spotty showers will follow us into the morning hours, but by this afternoon, the sun should shine again.

Today and Tonight

We will start the morning out gloomy and potentially foggy after some pretty good rain Sunday night. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s for most early. I can’t tell you to leave your rain gear at home today, but I can tell you this should be the last day you need it this week and you won’t even need it all day. Skies should start to clear this afternoon, giving way to some late-day sunshine and highs in the low 70s. It will feel much more pleasant behind the cold front.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows get a little chilly, dropping into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

It gives me great pleasure to type this next part. If everything stays the same in the coming days, our next best chance for rain, and it’s very small, isn’t until NEXT Monday. Yes, you read that right. With more sunshine, temperatures will slowly increase in the next few days. We will be in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and low to mid-80s through the weekend.

With clear skies at night, lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s, so you might need some light jackets during the school and work week early.

Enjoy!

