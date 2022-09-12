One more gloomy day before sunshine takes over

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some spotty showers will follow us into the morning hours, but by this afternoon, the sun should shine again.

Today and Tonight

We will start the morning out gloomy and potentially foggy after some pretty good rain Sunday night. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s for most early. I can’t tell you to leave your rain gear at home today, but I can tell you this should be the last day you need it this week and you won’t even need it all day. Skies should start to clear this afternoon, giving way to some late-day sunshine and highs in the low 70s. It will feel much more pleasant behind the cold front.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows get a little chilly, dropping into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

It gives me great pleasure to type this next part. If everything stays the same in the coming days, our next best chance for rain, and it’s very small, isn’t until NEXT Monday. Yes, you read that right. With more sunshine, temperatures will slowly increase in the next few days. We will be in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and low to mid-80s through the weekend.

With clear skies at night, lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s, so you might need some light jackets during the school and work week early.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, right, watches his players dance in celebration after defeating...
AP Poll: Cats up to No. 9 after historic game

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers and storms possible to close out the weekend, drier air returns for the work week
Rainy weather
Soggy weekend at times, feeling like Fall next week
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 9, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 9, 2022
WYMT First Alert Weather
Heavy rain possible this weekend as front works back in